Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Purchases 99,106 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,106 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for about 3.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.43% of BorgWarner worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,920,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BorgWarner by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 704,713 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,460,000 after acquiring an additional 651,464 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 834,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

