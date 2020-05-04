Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,300,000. Trane makes up approximately 1.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $44,018,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $38,313,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,855,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Shares of TT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 67,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.37. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

