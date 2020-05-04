Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,888 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons accounts for about 1.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 2.21% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 645,987 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $4,536,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 224,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 158,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of OEC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $511.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, insider Michael Reers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 over the last quarter.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.