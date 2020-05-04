Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,592 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 33,228 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up 2.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

