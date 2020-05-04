Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 12,466 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 3.2% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11,157.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.48. 974,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.44. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.