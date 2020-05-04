Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 44,606 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,606 shares during the period. Terex makes up approximately 1.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Terex worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Terex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Terex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Terex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

In other Terex news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.34. 73,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $952.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.