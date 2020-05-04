Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 79,793 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,793 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 2.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,438,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,166,000 after purchasing an additional 127,016 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 46,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.6% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 93,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $4.09 on Monday, hitting $217.55. The company had a trading volume of 431,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.04. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.