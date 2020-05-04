Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 88,369 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,369 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp comprises approximately 6.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $38,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $378,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,003,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,417,000 after acquiring an additional 746,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,075,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.