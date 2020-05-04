Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267,009 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.