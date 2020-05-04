Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 16,370 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.18. 7,287,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

