Mizuho Upgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to “Buy”

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.19. 415,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,836. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

