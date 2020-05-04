MKM Partners Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $13.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

BLMN opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $923.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

