MKM Partners Increases Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $3.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,985,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after acquiring an additional 658,146 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,714,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 271,913 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 112,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

