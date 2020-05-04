Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded at Cfra

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $191.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $141.00. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOH. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,716. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $175.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

