Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 4.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,444,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,075,301. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.