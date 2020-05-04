Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 3.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $57,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. 6,857,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963,258. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

