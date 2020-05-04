MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Up 24.1% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $672,053.00 and $451.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015855 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003265 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 189,325,742 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

