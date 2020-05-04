Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $100.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target decreased by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI opened at $75.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 335,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.