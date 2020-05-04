Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Monolith has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $5,026.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.10 or 0.03911667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00059079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035229 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011230 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

