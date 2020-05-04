Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $447,923.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,295,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,653 shares in the company, valued at $61,330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,016 shares of company stock worth $50,912,963. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $189.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.