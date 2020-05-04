Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.53. 1,708,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,694. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

