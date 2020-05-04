Montag & Caldwell LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,109 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises about 2.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned about 0.09% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $39,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.35. 1,345,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,402. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.