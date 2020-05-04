Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 58,743 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 58,743 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 2.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $34,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,348,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

