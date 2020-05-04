Montag & Caldwell LLC Trims Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,107 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up approximately 2.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned about 0.32% of Teleflex worth $43,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.78. The stock had a trading volume of 579,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,516. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $449,802. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

