Montag & Caldwell LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,302 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,436. The company has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.53. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

