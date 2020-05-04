Morgan Stanley Boosts Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $157.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

LBRDK stock opened at $125.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.32.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,524,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4,496.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,639 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,639,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2,504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

