Morgan Stanley Increases Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $177.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Clorox stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,848. Clorox has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average is $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

