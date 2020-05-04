Morgan Stanley Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $40.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of HUBG opened at $42.47 on Monday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Frank Co raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 82,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 103,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

