Morgan Stanley Upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Overweight

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,639,000 after acquiring an additional 384,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after buying an additional 447,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $223,480,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after buying an additional 215,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

