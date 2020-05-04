Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s previous close.

MRG.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

MRG.UN stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.11. The company had a trading volume of 83,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.89. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$10.73 and a 52-week high of C$20.98.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

