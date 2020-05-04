Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.20 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.37. The firm has a market cap of $361.29 million and a PE ratio of 24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.67. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$4.14 and a 12 month high of C$12.74.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.