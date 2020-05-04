Morris Prychidny Purchases 10,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 278,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$387,803.05.

Shares of NHK traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.38. 332,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.18. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

