Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the quarter. Msci accounts for 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.12% of Msci worth $30,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 21.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

