MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of MTY traded down C$1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$21.80. The company had a trading volume of 179,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.29. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $581.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 2.4908425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

