MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE:MTY traded down C$1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.80. 179,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,212. The company has a market capitalization of $581.40 million and a P/E ratio of 7.11. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.29.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 2.4908425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

