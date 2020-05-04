MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Set at C$26.00 by Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) has been assigned a C$26.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTY. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY stock traded down C$1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.80. 179,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$68.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.29. The firm has a market cap of $581.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.11.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 2.4908425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.