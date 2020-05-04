MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for MultiCell Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

MultiCell Technologies stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97. MultiCell Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

