MVL (MVL) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $39,563.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, IDEX, CoinBene and Cashierest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.66 or 0.03907068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00059076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035248 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009352 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, IDEX, Cashierest, CoinBene, IDCM and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.