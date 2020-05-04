Myriad Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,043.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $3,043.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,731,255,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.