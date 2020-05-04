National Bank Financial Comments on Great-West Lifeco Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.38.

GWO stock opened at C$22.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$18.88 and a 12-month high of C$35.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.55.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.69 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michel Plessis-Bélair acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,185,500. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total value of C$605,551.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,117.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

