National Bank Financial Cuts Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$8.75

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GUD. Raymond James set a C$10.25 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:GUD traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.73 and a 1-year high of C$8.88.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

