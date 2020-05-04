National Bank Financial Increases Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$73.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.41.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.39. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.