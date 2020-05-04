National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capstone Mining Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21. The stock has a market cap of $174.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$149.94 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.