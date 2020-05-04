National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCMI. ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $421,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,896,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 65.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

