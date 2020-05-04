Naviaddress Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,359.91 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $15,359.91 and $23,448.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.27 or 0.03911073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00059021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035197 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.