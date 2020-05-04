Nebula AI (NBAI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $301,852.16 and approximately $14.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.03876574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00059244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035314 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009833 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,907,281,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

