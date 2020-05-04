Nekonium One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Nekonium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Nekonium has a market cap of $4,282.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nekonium has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev. The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387.

Nekonium Coin Trading

Nekonium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nekonium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nekonium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

