Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

NEPT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 132.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.