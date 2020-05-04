Nestree Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Nestree token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,568,351 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

