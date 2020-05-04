NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.11.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. 85,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.